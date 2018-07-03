Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has silently launched an updated version of its popular 125 scooter, the Activa 125. The 2018 Honda Activa 125 is offered with an array of features upgrades and some minor cosmetic upgrades. The base version has been priced at Rs 59,621 (ex-showroom, Delhi), which is a premium of around Rs 2,000 against the outgoing version.

Model Ex-Showroom, Delhi Activa 125 drum Rs 59,621 Activa 125 drum alloy Rs 61,558 Activa 125 disc Rs 64,007

In line with most of the 2018 two-wheelers of Honda, the new Activa 125 also gets LED headlamp and LED position lamp. The instrument cluster has been updated with semi-digital reading and Eco Speed and Service due indicators. Another addition is the 4-in-1 lock with seat opening switch. All these have been launched with Honda Grazia initially and the company is offering in other scooter models as well.

Cosmetically, the Activa 125 gets a chrome muffler cover on the top-spec variant. Honda has added 12-inch grey alloy wheels (mid and top-spec variant) and a 3-step adjustable rear suspension. New two matte shades on offer are Matte Crust Metallic and Matte Selene Silver Metallic. The new Activa 125 can be updated with an under seat mobile charger as an optional extra.

The power comes from the same 125 cc HET (Honda Eco Technology) engine, which is tuned to generate 8.52bhp at 6,500rpm and 10.54Nm of torque at 5,000rpm, mated to a CVT gearbox. The Activa 125 uses telescopic forks up front, while braking performance comes drum brakes at either end, while the front disc brake is offered in the top-spec variant. The Activa 125 is also equipped with Combi Brake System (CBS) with equalizer technology.

2018 Honda Activa 125 goes up against the Suzuki Access, Aprilia SR125, Vespa VX 125, Honda Grazia and TVS NTorq 125.