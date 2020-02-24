United States President Donald Trump is in India, his maiden visit to the nation along with US First Lady Melania Trump, daughter Ivanka Trump, son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Trump will visit the Taj Mahal, however, PM Modi will not accompany him and instead Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath along with Governor Anandiben Patel will receive him.

It is a well-known fact that Trump before jumping into politics has been involved in business but not many know that the President has also an association with Hollywood and has played cameos in several films.

The Hollywood connection

The most popular movie in which he played a cameo role is 'Home Alone 2: Lost in New York'

Revealing the story behind Trump's cameo, Hollywood star Matt Damon in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter said Trump allowed to film his properties only in exchange for making him part of the movie.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York is a 1992 American comedy film written and produced by John Hughes and directed by Chris Columbus.

Apart from Hone Alone, Trump has featured in 'The Little Rascals'. where he played the role of one of the kids' father, Waldo.

Trump has also played a cameo in Two Week's Notice, the Ben Stiller, and Owen Wilson starred 'Zoolander'.

In television series, he featured in 'The Nanny', 'Suddenly Susan', 'The Drew Carrey Show', 'NightMan', 'Spin City', and in 'Sex and the City'.

During his India visit, Modi and Trump are expected to signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defense deals, nuclear power cooperation, and homeland security.

After surviving impeachment scare, Trump will fight for the US 2020 Presidential elections scheduled to take place in November for re-election.