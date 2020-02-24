With US President Donald Trump and Melania Trump landing in India on a historic visit, the eyes of everyone were on the first lady on what Melania is wearing and interestingly the attire had an Indian connection to it.

Melania arrived in a white suit from Atelier Caito for Herve Pierre. The ensemble featured saddle shoulders, a collared neckline and button details on the sleeves. She paired the white jumpsuit with a sash which is made of green silk and gold metallic thread, the sash also has an Indian connection.

The Indian connection

The sash was cut in an early century Indian textile document, which the designer found in Paris through very good friends who are collectors.

Another member of Trump, Ivanka was spotted wearing a floral blue dress. Her outfit featured a bow on the neckline and puffed sleeves. She completed her outfit with red stilettos.

Gujarat: US President Donald Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump arrives in Ahmedabad. https://t.co/5Y7L48Xfts pic.twitter.com/v1QK8HCro3 — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2020

After landing in Ahmedabad International Airport, Modi and Trump embarked on a 22-km-long roadshow.

Trump, who is on a two-day India, addressed a gathering at the Namaste Trump event at the Motera cricket stadium this afternoon.

Before addressing at the stadium, both Donald Trump and Melania Trump accompanied PM Modi to pay tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at the Sabarmati Ashram. The couple also spun the Charkha at Sabarmati Ashram.

The two leaders will also be holding talks and signing pacts in areas of intellectual property rights, defence deals, nuclear power cooperation and homeland security.

The President and his family will go to Agra on a personal visit to the Taj Mahal. They will not be accompanied by PM Modi there but will be welcomed at the airport by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Anandiben Patel.