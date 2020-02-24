Trump has officially landed in India and has already made huge waves with his arrival. As the President addressed the crowd at Motera Stadium earlier today. During his speech, President Trump gave a shout out to Bollywood.

The President mentioned iconic Bollywood hits like DDLJ and Sholay at the Namaste trump event. He also spoke highly of Bollywood as the "hub of genius and creativity." Even before his arrival, Trump's Bollywood connection didn't go unnoticed.

Donald Trump's take on Bollywood at 'Namaste Trump' event

Even before the President arrived in the country, he managed to have his own Bollywood entrance with a filmy tweet that he had posted in Hindi:

हम भारत आने के लिए तत्पर हैं । हम रास्ते में हैँ, कुछ ही घंटों में हम सबसे मिलेंगे!

While addressing the gathering at Motera stadium, among other things, the President of the USA spoke on Bollywood and movies like DDLJ and Sholay. He said, "All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of Bhangra music, dance, romance and drama...and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay."

He also acknowledged the sheer size and scope of Bollywood, "This is the country that produces nearly 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood." For the past few days though the President has been in the conversation about Bollywood.

The main reason behind Bollywood getting famous all around the world is #ShahRukhKhan



"People take great joy in watching the scenes of classic films like #DDLJ and Shah Rukh Khan." - President Donald Trump at the #NamasteyTrump #TrumpInIndia

Many reacted to the speech, saying that Obama too had mentioned Bollywood and DDLJ in particular on his visit to India.

2015 - Barakc Obama says DDLJ Dialogue In His Speech



2020 - Trump Talk About DDLJ and Shah Rukh Khan



The most powerful country's president talk about SRK and his movie



Then Obama now Trump



Then Obama now Trump

Worlds biggest movie star and face of whole Bollywood ??

No matter how many films Bollywood or Hollywood makes, DDLJ is the winner for decades to come. Period. From Obama to Trump, DDLJ has always been getting the special mention. All countries in the world have FANs of DDLJ and they play music of DDLJ everywhere #NamasteyTrump

Trump's entry into Bollywood

It began with a single word tweet about Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, touting the movie as "great!" This was followed by Ayushmann Khurrana's response which was that the President should address LGBTQ rights in America and that he needs to watch the film.

A few hours prior to his visit, the President himself shared a tweet regarding a video where his face was superimposed on the Baahubali's character in Baahubali 2. The intention of the video was to show the president as a savior. Apart from Trump other characters in the spin-off included Modi, Ivanka, and Donal Trump Jr.

Look so forward to being with my great friends in INDIA!

Have a look at Trump's debut in Bollywood here:

To celebrate Trump's visit to India I wanted to make a video to show how in my warped mind it will go......

USA and India united!



Bollywood celebrities also joined in the fun, when Varun Dhawan discussed his welcome for the President. Varun Dhawan who wrapped up the Coolie No. 1 shoot the other day and shared a video welcoming the President and it was nothing short of gold.

In the video the actor dons an American flag-themed jacket, when told Donal Trump will be coming to India, the actor responds, "How dare you? Call him Donald Sir." When asked if Dhawan knows Trump, he responds calling Trump his "childhood friend." He goes on to let us know that he will be treating the president to Pav Bhaji as well. Watch the hilarity ensue below:

Trump will head to Agra this evening to visit the Taj Mahal, to enjoy the sunset over one of the seven wonders of the world.