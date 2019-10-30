Senior artiste Hema has reportedly declined the invitation to attend the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and made sensational comments about Sreemukhi, who is one of top five contestants of the house. Hema is one of the most popular character artistes from the Telugu film industry. She entered the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house along with 14 other contestants on its opening day but was eliminated in the first week. She was furious with the makers of the show as well as a few co-inmates, who were responsible for making her the first housemate to walk out of the show.

It is the usual practice of the producers to invite all the eliminated contestants to the grand finale of the show. Following this tradition, the makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 have reportedly invited Hema along with other eliminated contestants of this season. But she is said to have not accepted their offer, according to Samayam.

However, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is just five days away from its grand finale and five contestants are competing for the winner's title. With Siva Jyothi's elimination, Sreemukhi is the only female housemate, who is in the final race. Her fans are busy campaigning for her on social media, While she is in a critical phase in the competition, Hema has made a remark about Sreemukhi, who cannot afford to have this negative propaganda against her. "Everyone cooked up a strategy and wantedly sent me away from the house during the first week," the Hans India quoted the senior artiste as saying.

Hema added, "Even before the show has begun, during the birthday celebrations of Sreemukhi, this plan was proposed. My entry was planned in an unimpressive manner. Sreemukhi is playing dual standards in the show. After Himaja came out of the show, I stopped watching the show. Sreemukhi is playing the wrong game."

The voting process to choose the winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is going on in a full swing. The online surveys show that there is a tough fight between Sreemukhi and Rahul Sipligunj. The social media is boiling with the war of words between their fans. Amidst this, Hema's comment has hurt Sreemukhi fans, who have condemned her for not supporting a female contestant being a woman herself.

Dinesh @Dineshepic999

We are really ashame for you hema garu. meru unnadi 1week !..ippudu oka lady sree finals lo undi..meru support cheyyakapoyina parvaledhu!.siggu lekunda sreemukhi ni target chesthunnaru!.chi chi!..sree hardwork dedication wins.sree is bb3 winner #BiggBossTelugu3 #BiggBoss3Telugu

Avni reddy @Avnireddy43

Evatho lafoot Di first week lo eliminate iyna #hema aunty asaynga 15 weeks survive ayyi top 5 lo unna sreemukhi gurinchi matldadam endi Moham pagalgotte vallu leka Idi 1 week lo em pikindani, #sreemukhi gurinchi morgutundi, Pichi kukka Wig witch #BiggBossTelugu3

Rooba_Rooba @rooba_rooba