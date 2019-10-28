Siva Jyothi (Shiva) has been eliminated from the house a week before Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has its grand finale. Many audiences feel that her emotional personality did not allow her to make it to the finalist list.

Siva Jyothi was nominated along with four other contestants in the last elimination process of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Since all the five housemates were strong inmates, all her fans were curiously waiting to see whether she would make it to the top five finalist list. But she was evicted from the Nagarjuna host show this Sunday.

As she appeared on the stage, Siva Jyothi was in tears and said that she did not expect her elimination. She said, I entered the house with a lot of interest and played everything with interest and the result this came. I explored all the emotions to the fullest extent."

Siva Jyothi, who rose to fame with her stint on Bithiri Sathi, was one of the strongest contestants of this season of Bigg Boss Telugu. The TV anchor, who is the first contestant enter the show this season, had been aggressive all through her stay inside the house. She was very active and performed all the tasks very well. She gave tough fights to some male contestants during various task.

This Bithiri Sathi star had all the qualities to enter the finalist list of Bigg Boss Telugu 3. But one drawback of hers made her bit low among the six contestants. She is an emotional person and she used to cry even on small things. Many viewers say that this teary-eyed nature made her week before others.

