Rahul Sipligunj has beaten Varun Sandesh in a physical fight, which was a part of the nomination task in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house fuelling a debate on social media. With two weeks away from the finale, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 kick-started the last nomination process on the 92nd day. The six contestants, currently inside the house, are challenged to face a series of tasks to escape this week's elimination and enter the grand finale, which is to be held on November 3.

Rahul Sipligunj had a face-off with Varun Sandesh in the first level of the batter task. As a part of this task, both were given a thermacol bag each. They were required to wear the bags on their backs with the zips opened and had to empty each other's bag. This task eventually triggered a major physical fight between the duo.

Rahul Sipligunj tried to play the game pretty well using his might and brain while countering Varun. At one point of one time, Rahul pushed Varun on the ground. While defending him, Varun also threw him on the ground. Fortunately, none of them were hurt in all the pushing and pulling.

When he could not fight Rahul anymore, Varun gave up and let Rahul win this task. The friends-turned-foes had a friendly fight even though they looked furious during this physical task, they never intended to hurt the other. Both tried to pull each other up when they seemed too tired to continue the fight.

Rahul Sipligunj and Varun Sandesh have been good friends ever since they entered Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house and their friendship eventually became the talk of the town Rahul was evicted and Varun could not stop weeping over his departure. But the two became foes a day after Rahul's re-entry. The two had a bitter fight during brick's task and their relationship is not the same anymore, though they brushed off their past.

Post the brick's task, their fans have been engaged in blame game and war of words on various issues. As Bigg Boss Telugu inches closer to its finale, the fans of Varun and Rahul are busy with a negative campaign against each other on social media. Their latest physical fight has fueled it further.

Here is how fans reacted to Rahul Sipligunj-Varun Sandesh's latest physical fight:

