The stage is set for the elimination of one more contestant from the third season of Bigg Boss Telugu. This week, seven contestants like Varun Sandesh, Sreemukhi, Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Ali Reza, Siva Jyothi and Vithika Sheru are in the danger zone.

Who will be evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu in Week 13?

The International Business Times had conducted a poll, asking its readers - who among the 7 contestants should be saved in Bigg Boss Telugu 3? It had the participation of 1000s of people, who expressed their views by casting their votes. If we go by the result, there is a tough competition among Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Ali Reza and Siva Jyothi over eviction in the 13th week.

Varun Sandesh has garnered the least number of votes for his survival by getting 11.29 percent of votes and Vithika Sheru seems to have narrowly escaped from the elimination by garnering 11.31 percent of votes. Ali Reza and Siva Jyothi are also close as they have got 11.41 percent of votes and 11.79 percent of votes, respectively.

The voting pattern clearly indicates that Rahul Sipligunj and Sreemukhi are entering the next level of the reality show by securing 24.95 and 15.41 percent of votes, respectively. Baba Shankar has garnered 13.84 percent of votes.

Going by this result, Varun Sandesh will be shown the door from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. However, the show is known for throwing surprises. With such a tough fight among the four contestants, it would not be surprise if this prediction goes wrong in Nagarjuna-hosted show this week.

So far, Hema, Jaffar Babu, Tamanna Simhadhri, Rohini Reddy, Ashu Reddy, Shilpa Chakravarthy, Himaja, Ravi Krishna, Punarnavi Bhupalam and Mahesh Vitta have been evicted from Bigg Boss Telugu 3.