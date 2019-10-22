While Ali Reza entered the finalist list, the remaining five contestants have been nominated for the last elimination of the house of Akkineni Nagarjuna-hosted reality TV show Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this week. Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has completed 92 days and is just two weeks away from its grand finale. After Vithika Sheru's elimination, six contestants remain in the house. One of them will be evicted from the house this week, while the remaining five housemates enter the finalist list of this season.

When the viewers were curious about this week's nomination task. Bigg Boss came up with a brand new task as per which the contestants had to compete in a series of challenges to get the ticket to finale. The contestants were asked to pick blocks of different colours and see the scores mentioned behind them. These scores would be the percentages of their batteries.

Ali and Siva Jyothi scored 70 and 60 percentage of batteries, respectively. Sreemukhi and Rahul got 50 percentage of batteries each and Varun and Baba Bhaskar scored 40 percentage of batteries each. Bigg Boss slashed the percentile of each contestant by 10 per cent. Each contestant gets six chances to refill their battery throughout the series of tasks.

In the first level, two contestants get to compete in a task. Three winners of the task will get a chance to refill their batteries. Ali, Rahul and Baba Bhaskar won this level and refilled 10 percentage of their batteries. Siva Jyothi, Varun Sandesh and Sreemukhi lost 10 percentage of their batteries, as they were defeated by their opponents.

Ali Reza and Baba Bhaskar had a face-off in the second level. They clearly seemed to struggle during the task. The episode ended before they could complete the task. The remaining portion of the nomination task is extended to Tuesday. Watch this space to follow live updates of the last elimination round.

