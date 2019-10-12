Mahesh Vitta will be eliminated from Akkineni Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in the 12th week, while Varun Sandesh and Rahul Siplipunj narrowly escape eviction this week, as per IBTimes India survey.

Bigg Boss gave a nomination task named 'Safe Parking' on the 78th day. Eight contestants were to place seven parking lots in the garden area. There were four rounds of buzz. One housemate, who fail to park his trolly, will be nominated for eviction and one parking lot will be closed after each round of the buzzer.

Varun Sandesh, Vithika Sheru, Mahesh Babu and Rahul Silpligunj were nominated for elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 in week 12 as they failed to park their trollies in four rounds of buzzers, respectively. But Vithika saved herself from being nominated for elimination, using the immunity gained from the medallion task. Other three remained in the danger zone this week.

Audience has cast votes to save their favourite contestants through phone calls and Hotstar App to save them from elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. The voting process ended on Friday midnight Host Akkineni Nagarjuna will appear on the show on Saturday and Sunday and announce the name of the inmate, who is evicted.

International Business Times, India held a five-day-long survey to predict the contestant, who will be evicted from the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house in the 12th week. IBTimes India poll has received wonderful response with thousands of viewers taking part in it and casting votes to save their favourite housemates.

The results of IBTimes India survey shows that there is neck to neck fight among the three housemates, as all of them are strong contestants. Varun Sandesh has received 34.16 percent of total votes and he is safe from the eviction from Bigg Boss Telugu 3. Rahul Siplugunj will also be saved as he has got 33.8 percent of votes.

Mahesh Vitta is in the danger zone of elimination from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house as he has got 32.04 percent of votes. He is the weakest among the three nominated contestants and he has fewer advantages of remaining safe in the house. Akkineni Nagarjuna is likely showing him the doors this weekend.

On the other hand, a couple of online survey results show that Varun Sandesh is lagging behind, while Mahesh Vitta leads the race to be safe inside the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. It should be mentioned that everyone had thought that Varun and Rahul will be top finalist until they had a fight between each other during a task a couple of weeks ago.

Post this fight, viewers' perception about the two has changed and some other incidents that took place in the last couple of weeks have made them feel that Varun Sandesh and Rahul Sipligunj are not as genuine as they appeared to be in the past. This change in the perception might have led some audience to shift their support to Mahesh. We have to wait for some more hours to see the final results.