In the recent episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 3, it is seen that Sreemukhi's mother Latha has entered the house as part of the family members episode. In fact, Sreemukhi's mom was the last family member to enter the house. Sreemukhi and her mother spent some quality time with each other.

They spoke about her performance in the house and how things outside her. Latha encouraged her daughter to be like how she has been till now in the house and appreciated her belly dance performance.

Latha spoke her daughter about how people are appreciating her for being the powerhouse of the Bigg Boss house. After this, Latha spoke to the contestants of the house and she mentioned Rahul Sipligunj's name and asked him what makes him talk rudely and harshly.

She told him and the other contestants also to fight with each other. She said that when contestants don't behave properly, the parents of the contestants will definitely feel bad. It was clear that Latha was not targeting Rahul particularly, but took his name because fights among him and Sreemukhi happen the most. She told him that he and Sreemukhi have been friends for a long time and asked them not to fight.

Well, just because she took Rahul's name, his fans have abused Latha and Sreemukhi. Admin of an Instagram page called Poolachokka has recorded a video about it where he spoke inappropriately about Sreemukhi's family.

To this, netizens have responded and said that targeting family members, and especially an elderly lady is not acceptable. Even former contestant Tamanna Simhadri also responded to this and asked the admin to shut his mouth.

Later, a video bit from the unseen of Bigg Boss has gone viral, where Rahul himself said to Jyothi and Ali that he felt bad learning that Sreemukhi's mom was hurt because of what he said to Sreemukhi. He added that what she has said was right and that parents would definitely feel bad on what we say to each other.