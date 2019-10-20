In Saturday's episode of Bigg Boss, a few contestants had to be saved and one had to get eliminated. Sreemukhi, Rahul Sipligunj and Baba Bhaskar have been saved from the eliminations.

Our host Nagarjuna Akkineni spoke to contestants individually once again about which position do they deserve in the house and asked them to explain why. In the process, Shiva Jyothi and Vithika Sheru had a heated argument once again. Host Nagarjuna cooled Shiva Jyothi down and solved the issue.

After them, it was Sreemukhi and Rahul Sipligunj who dug up the past. Talking about the nomination task and why she thinks she deserves the No1 position, Sreemukhi said, "Besides giving my best for the tasks, I always made sure that I behave well with others. After coming to Bigg Boss show, my anger levels have gone down and I imbibed a lot of patience..."

This is when Nagarjuna interrupted and said, "Anger levels have gone down?! I don't think so, especially after the argument that happened in between you and Rahul. In fact, you said you will never talk to him again."

After her side of the argument, Rahul was given a chance to explain his. He said Sreemukhi is dominating and she always keeps hurting him. He said she disrespects him and always talks in a degrading manner.

"Nagarjuna Sir, I have been wanting to say this since a long time. I have come to know that Sreemukhi told housemates that she recommended me for the show. It is Vithika who told me this. I very well remember the situation when Vihtika said that," he said.

Immediately after this, Vithika said that she never told Rahul that Sreemukhi is going around and telling the other contestants about the recommendation which Rahul is talking about. Rahul said someone between Vithika and Varun has definitely said that to him.

Nagarjuna said, "Rahul both Varun and Vithika are saying that they have never said that to you. So either it should be miscommunication or some other problem, but nobody can recommend anybody to get into Bigg Boss show. I don't think Sreemukhi would have said that."

Sreemukhi added to this saying she never used that word in the house and if Rahul can prove it true, she will walk out of the show.