The trends in the online surveys show that Rahul Sipligunj is the most popular among the seven contestants, who are in Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and he is the top choice to be saved in the house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 is just three weeks away from its grand finale and out of 16 contestants, only seven have managed to survive in the house. Bigg Boss had a unique nomination task called 'Topper of the House this week. As per the task, the inmates had to rank themselves. The one, who managed to land in the first three ranks, would be saved from the nominations, while the rest fall in the danger zone.

This nomination task witnessed a lot of heated argument among the contestants, who engaged in a war of words to land in the first three ranks. When they could not decide their rankings, Bigg Boss declared that all the seven housemates like Baba Bhaskar, Rahul Sipligunj, Varun Sandesh, Ali Reza, Siva Jyothi, Vithika Sheru and Sreemukhi were nominated for the elimination from the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house.

The voting for the elimination is currently going on at a brisk pace and it will end on Friday midnight. Since all the contestants are nominated for the elimination, this week's voting process will hold a mirror to the popularity and rankings of the house. The makers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will get a clear idea on the top five contestants, who deserve to be in the finalist list.

International Business Times, India has conducted a survey to predict among the seven should be saved in the Bigg Boss Telugu 3 house. As per early trends, Rahul Sipligunj is the top choice for 23.33 percent of the viewers, who voted in our poll, while Baba Bhaskar and Sreemukhi became second and third options. These trends not only hold a mirror to his popularity but indicates that he will enter the finalist list.

Several websites are also holding polls to predict the contestants, who would be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 3 and results of those surveys also indicated the similar trends. The maximum number of viewers have voted to save Rahul Sipligunj from the eviction this week. These trends make it clear that he is the tough contender for the winner's title of the show.