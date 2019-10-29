One of the top five contestants like Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh and Ali Reza will walk away with the winner's title at the grand finale of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 this weekend.

Before its launch, Bigg Boss Telugu 3 had made it to the headlines several times over the selection of its contestants. The show was reportedly delayed due to the selection of its host. With Akkineni Nagarjuna coming on board, its third season went on air from 21 July 2019. Fifteen contestants entered the house on its opening day and Tamanna Simhadhri and Shilpa Chakravarthy made their wildcard entries on 8th and 43rd days, respectively.

Bigg Boss Telugu 3 has completed 100 days successfully and 12 contestants have already been eliminated from the house in the last 15 weeks. Five housemates like Rahul Sipligunj, Baba Bhaskar, Sreemukhi, Varun Sandesh and Ali Reza are now in the finalist list and one of them will be announced as the winner of the show on the coming Sunday.

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 will get a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh and a trophy. The runner up will get a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Both the winner and runner up will be decided the audience's votes. The viewers can cast votes through missed phone calls and HotStar App to make their favourite contestants winner of the show.

Missed call from Phone

Step 1: Find your favorite contestant's missed call number form the below table.

Step 2: Dial it.

Step 3: Give a missed call to that number.

Step 4: Your vote is submitted.

Note: Only 10 missed calls can be given from one phone number in a week.

Here are the Missed Call Numbers of Bigg Boss Telugu 3 contestants:

No Contestant Phone no 1 Rahul Sipligunj 8466 996 706 2 Baba Bhaskar 8466 996 708 3 Ali Reza 8466 996 711 4 Sreemukhi 8466 996 713 5 Varun Sandesh 8466 996 714

Voting on Hotstar App

1 – Download the Hotstar app from Playstore and install it on your smartphone.

2 – Login to the page through your e-mail or Facebook account.

3 – Type Bigg Boss Telugu in the Search bar and press Enter.

4 – Click on the green 'Vote' button below the video

5 - Find the names of the contestants who are facing the elimination test this week.

6 - You will get 10 votes per day till Saturday midnight. You can either cast those votes to one person or divide it among the nominated contestants.

7 – One click on any contestant is considered one vote and you have to click ten times to cast 10 votes. Once you click on any contestant, you cannot take back the vote. You need to decide on who you want to vote for before clicking on anyone.