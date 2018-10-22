Hello Guru Prema Kosame has made decent collections at the box office in the first weekend and is leading the race in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana (AP/TG), beating Pandem Kodi 2 and Aravinda Sametha.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame, which had huge hype and promotion before its release, hit the screens on October 18 as a Dussehra treat and received fantastic opening at the AP/TG box office on the first day. The movie garnered positive talk from everyone and the word of mouth helped rock the ticket counters on the following days.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame has collected Rs 19.68 crore gross at the AP/TG box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. The Ram Pothineni and Anupama Parameswaran starrer has earned Rs 12.95 crore for its distributors, who have spent Rs 20 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states. The film has recovered 64.75 percent of their investments and will return the remaining amount in the future.

Despite clashing with new releases, Aravinda Sametha kept the cash registers ringing and collected Rs 12.98 crore gross at the AP/TG box office in the second weekend. Its 11-day total collection has reached Rs 102 crore in the Telugu states. The Jr NTR and Pooja Hegde starrer earned a total of Rs 68.82 crore to its distributors, who invested Rs 67 crore on its theatrical rights for the Telugu states.

Pandem Kodi 2, which is the dubbed version of Lingusamy's Tamil film Sandai Kozhi 2, also opened to decent response and went on to make good business in the Telugu states. The Vishal and Keerthy Suresh starrer has collected Rs 8.85 crore gross at the AP/TG box office in the four-day-extended first weekend. The movie has earned Rs 5.05 crore for its distributors, who are happy with its response.

Here are the area-wise earnings of Hello Guru Prema Kosame (HGPK), Pandem Kodi 2 (PK2) and Aravinda Sametha (ASVR) in the Telugu states this weekend. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.

Note: The stats of Aravinda Sametha mentioned in the table are its earnings in the second weekend and they are not complete 11-day earnings.