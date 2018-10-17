Director Trinadha Rao Nakkina's Telugu movie Hello Guru Prema Kosame (HGPK) starring Ram Pothineni, Anupama Parameshwaram and Pranitha, has received positive review and rating from the audience.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame is romantic comedy film and Trinadha Rao has written the script and dialogue with Prasanna Kumar. The movie has been produced by Lakshman, Dil Raju, Harshith Reddy and Sireesh under the banner SVC. The film has received a U certificate and its runtime is 2.25 hours.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame story: The movie is about Sanju (Ram Pothineni), who is an easy-going guy and works as a software engineer. He comes to a small town in a quest to win over Anu (Anupama Parameshwaram). How his life changes after that forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Ram Pothineni has delivered a good performance, which is the highlight of Hello Guru Prema Kosame. Anupama Parameshwaran and Pranitha have also done good job and the glamour and chemistry with the hero are among the attractions of the film. Prakash Raj, Mahesh Achanta, Sithara, V Jayaprakash, Krishna Murali Posani, Satya and Suresh have done justice to their roles, say the audience.

Technical: Hello Guru Prema Kosame has decent production values. Devi Sri Prasad's songs and background score, Vijay K Chakravathy's camera work, Prasanna Kumar's dialogues, Karthika Srinivas' editing and Sahi Suresh's art direction are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Hello Guru Prema Kosame review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction on the film shared on Twitter. Continue to see the response of the audience.

