Jr NTR's Aravinda Sametha has taken its total collection beyond Rs 150 crore mark at the worldwide box office in 11 days (second weekend) and become the third highest grossing Telugu film of 2018.

Aravinda Sametha collected Rs 135 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the eight-day-extended first week. The had movie clashed with new releases - Hello Guru Prema Kosame, Vada Chennai and Sandai Kozhi. Trade experts had predicted that the new releases would force Aravinda Sametha out from some cinema halls and also become the first choice for many viewers, thereby taking a toll on its collection in the global market.

The Trivikram Srinivas-directed action film did witness a steep decline on its second Thursday, following its clash with the new releases. But the movie managed to show decent growth on its second Friday and maintained rock-steady on the following days. The film has fetched decent numbers in the second weekend.

Aravinda Sametha has reportedly collected over Rs 16 crore gross at the worldwide box office in the second weekend. Its 11-day total collection has reached Rs 151 crore gross in the global market.

Aravinda Sametha has beaten the lifetime record of Geetha Govindam and become the third highest grossing Telugu film of 2018 after Bharat Ane Nenu and Rangasthalam. Here are the top 15 highest grossing Telugu movies of all time. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.

Rank Movie Gross 1 Baahubali 2 1,800+ 2 Baahubali 600.00 3 Bharat Ane Nenu 225.00 4 Rangasthalam 216.00 5 Khaidi No 150 164.00 6 Magadheera 150.00 7 Srimanthudu 144.55 8 Janatha Garage 134.80 9 Attarintiki Daaredi 131.00 10 Jai Lava Kusa 130.90 11 Sarrainodu 127.60 12 Geetha Govindam 123.00 13 DJ 115.00 14 Gabbar Singh 104.00 15 Race Gurram 102.00

Aravinda Sametha has earned Rs 91.05 crore for its global distributors, who have shelled out Rs 91 crore on its theatrical rights. Here are the details of the area-wise rights' price and 11-day earnings of Aravinda Sametha. These numbers are based on various sources and they may not match with the actual ones. All the figures are in Rs and crore.