Director N Linguswamy's Telugu movie Pandem Kodi 2 starring Vishal Krishnan, Keerthy Suresh and Rajkiran has received positive review and good ratings from the audience.

Pandem Kodi 2 is the Telugu dubbed version of Tamil action thriller drama film Sandakozhi 2, which is a sequel to 2005 hit movie Sandakozhi. Director N Linguswamy has written the script and dialogues for this flick, which has been produced by Vishal, Dhaval and Akshay Jayantilal Gada under the banners Vishal Film Factory and Pen Studios. It has got a U/A certificate and its runtime is 2.30 hours.

Pandem Kodi 2 story: The movie is about Balu (Vishal) and his father Durai Ayya (Rajkiran), who are often compared to lions. Pechi (Varalaxmi Sarathkumar) and the men in her family try to hunt down Anbu. How Balu and Durai protect a young man from Pechi who has sworn vengeance on his entire clan forms the crux of the story.

Performances: Vishal has delivered a fantastic performance and his action is the highlight of Pandem Kodi 2. Rajkiran's acting is another attraction of the film. Keerthy Suresh and Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Soori have also done good jobs, which are among the assets of the movie, say the Telugu audience.

Technical: Pandem Kodi 2 has brilliant technical values and Yuvan Shankar Raja's music, KA Sakthivel's cinematography, Ramakrishnan's dialogues and brilliant action choreography are the attractions on the technical front, say the viewers.

Pandem Kodi 2 review live updates: We bring you some viewers' reaction on the film shared on Google and Twitter. Continue to see the response of the audience.

Swami‏ @vijaytarak9999

#Pandemkodi2 ( Sandakozhi2 ) Excellent 1st half with Goosebumps elevation scenes and @VishalKOfficial , @KeerthyOfficial love track If 2nd half also in this tempo then it's BLOCKBUSTER Waiting for 2ND half

'96❤️‏ @megaloyalfans

Vishal 1st fight iraga max "Jathara lo puli veshalu veyachu kani puli mundu veshalu veyakudadu" Elevation arachakam Lingu sir #PandemKodi2 Good 1st half Pandem Kodi feel ni ala maintain chesaru @KeerthyOfficial Kummesindi @VishalKOfficial fights #PandemKodi2

vvsr subbu @vvsrsubbu

Good movie...Superb performance by varalakshmi in a negative role...

RVS @UrsRvs

1st Half @VishalKOfficial elevations peaks @VffVishal #Pandemkodi2 #SandaKozhi2

Ədward‏ @taheerEdward22