Salman Khan's bail in the black buck poaching case has brought a huge relief to not just millions of his fans, but also the makers of his upcoming films as there were several hundred crores at stake.

As for Race 3, the remaining shoot of the film will now be shot in India as the superstar is not allowed to film abroad without taking prior permission from the court. As getting the relevant papers from the court may get tedious, the makers have decided to shoot in India rather than an exotic foreign location.

"But now, after the Jodhpur experience, Salman's producer and director have decided to shoot those scenes in India," a source close to the film told Deccan Chronicle.

Race 3, directed by Remo D'Souza, has an ensembled cast. Featuring Salman as the selfless Sikander, Jacqueline Fernandez as the dangerous Jessica, Daisy Shah as the sizzling Sanjana, and Bobby Deol as Salman's main man Yash, the thriller promises to have viewers at the edge of the seat.

Recently, some images from the sets of the film had surfaced online. In the pictures, Salman was seen performing some daredevil action stunts on a bike. Going by the photos, one can expect that the Salman Khan-starrer will be high on action sequences.

As the Race franchise has a lot of twists and turns, fans can expect some unexpected spins from the various characters in Race 3. Produced by Salman Khan Films and Ramesh Taurani under the banner of Tips Films, Race 3 will hit theatres in Eid 2018 (June 15).