The first big thing that Salman Khan did right after coming out of jail on bail in the blackbuck poaching case was to visit an annual gathering of underprivileged kids in Mumbai and make a generous donation. Many criticized the act of charity right after coming out of jail as a damage control gesture.

Salman, who was sentenced to five years in jail by a Jodhpur sessions court for killing endangered blackbuck in 1998, came out of jail Saturday on bail. After greeting thousands of his fans from Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, the actor recently took part in a kids' event. Pictures of Salman having a good time, playing and chatting with the children have hit the internet. The Bollywood hunk reportedly made a good amount of donation at the event as well through his NGO, Being Human.

While the superstar's fans showered praise on the actor for his "generous deed", many others criticized him saying that the gesture was aimed at generating sympathy among people, and as a damage control measure. It's being said that he started the charity work to "cover up" his crime.

There are a number of tweets saying that acts of charity can never be a compensation for the crime he committed. Some wondered why a sudden spurt of news of his charitable initiatives after he was found guilty in the blackbuck case, and not before.

During one of his appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, Salman had said that around 90 percent of his total income goes to charity. This point is also being stressed upon by fans in defense of the superstar. But again, many others have been rejecting it saying that his charity initiatives were just eyewash.

Kya karunga mai in likes kaa yeh bata de tu? And blackbuck case se pehle toh koi news nahi aayi charity ki toh ? just case ke baad hi kyun?



But still isi bahaane logo ka acha toh ho raha hai that I appreciate. ? — Tushar mehta (@Tsr0897) April 10, 2018

Charity is better when kept secret. Why publicize it? — Mahassine Abdi (@iam_Mahassine) April 10, 2018

10th: His charity, his good deeds to the community and his big heart cannot be used to defend his criminal offences. That’s really inappropriate. You cannot defend a criminal by saying that he does good things and is a good man. Justice has to be served for what he did. — jatin ranga (@jatinranga_) April 9, 2018

Why is everyone trying to prove Salman Khan as the greatest humanitarian alive? Charity tou JuD walay bhi boht kartay hain. Lol. — Emad Khan (@EmadTweets) April 9, 2018

E to nirav mofi jaisa ho jaye ga mai 6000 crore kamake 1000 crore chariti me de dega bole ga mai yo charity karta hun — Surajit Kalsa (@KalsaSurajit) April 9, 2018

Tax bharne ya charity krne se sare crime se chutkara mil jaega to sare paise vale bch jaege sirf garib jail jaega.incident k bd bechne ko charity shuru ki h — Ajay Kumar Sharma (@AjayKum85601158) April 9, 2018

FYI

charity does not make anybody above the law — bharat bhat (@cecilgoodman153) April 9, 2018

@BeingSalmanKhan perhaps those 32.6 m hv no idea that there are millions of people with GOLDEN HEART working silently , doing real charity ,nt improving their public image. Being Human was launched as strategy of ur lawyers.. an NGO has to extend help to exist itself..FANS chk — Shivani Hazarika (@HazarikaShivani) April 9, 2018

So if someone is a criminal and later he start doing charity he will become a good human? — Amit Singh Bhandari (@seosmolinks) April 9, 2018

#SalmanKhan didnt do charity from the core of his heart, he started doing it after he is caught up with crimes so as to gain public sympathy and good image in the hands of law and order. He is a fake #BeingHuman #BlackBuckPoachingCase #SalmanBailOrJail #SalmanVerdict — Yogesh Dev?? (@lasinferencias) April 7, 2018

To all Indians, if you want to commit a crime, do it. But just do charity work and feed the poor. You will be forgiven for everything just like @BeingSalmanKhan #SalmanKhanDeservesJail — Karish.T (@manj82) April 7, 2018

He committed crime in both the cases and started regretting them as he grew old , to cover up his sins he founded being human and did more of charity ! — nNitinn (@nitin0131) April 7, 2018

No! The world needs people who consider every life precious not just human beings. Also doing charity doesn’t give you the power to go on killing anyone. This world needs people who do charity selflessly not because they want to cover up another crime. — Shreya bansal (@Shreyabansall) April 7, 2018

The being human foundation was formed in 2007. And he committed the crime in 1998. Clearly, The charity and all was cover up. — Siddharth Jain (@Sid_jainn) April 5, 2018

Nonetheless, Salman has a lot of supporters on social media who praised the 52-year-old actor as a "man with a golden heart" after seeing pictures of him spending time with the underprivileged children.

Salman, along with his Hum Saaath Saath Hain co-stars – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, had been accused of killing two endangered blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of the film. While all others were acquitted in the case, the sessions court found Salman guilty of the crime. He was sentenced five to years of imprisonment.