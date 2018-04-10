Salman Khan
Salman Khan's charity deeds being duped as act to cover-up crime.Twitter

The first big thing that Salman Khan did right after coming out of jail on bail in the blackbuck poaching case was to visit an annual gathering of underprivileged kids in Mumbai and make a generous donation. Many criticized the act of charity right after coming out of jail as a damage control gesture. 

Salman, who was sentenced to five years in jail by a Jodhpur sessions court for killing endangered blackbuck in 1998, came out of jail Saturday on bail. After greeting thousands of his fans from  Galaxy Apartments in Mumbai, the actor recently took part in a kids' event. Pictures of Salman having a good time, playing and chatting with the children have hit the internet. The Bollywood hunk reportedly made a good amount of donation at the event as well through his NGO, Being Human.

While the superstar's fans showered praise on the actor for his "generous deed", many others criticized him saying that the gesture was aimed at generating sympathy among people, and as a damage control measure. It's being said that he started the charity work to "cover up" his crime.

There are a number of tweets saying that acts of charity can never be a compensation for the crime he committed. Some wondered why a sudden spurt of news of his charitable initiatives after he was found guilty in the blackbuck case, and not before.

During one of his appearance in Aap Ki Adalat, Salman had said that around 90 percent of his total income goes to charity. This point is also being stressed upon by fans in defense of the superstar. But again, many others have been rejecting it saying that his charity initiatives were just eyewash. 

Nonetheless, Salman has a lot of supporters on social media who praised the 52-year-old actor as a "man with a golden heart" after seeing pictures of him spending time with the underprivileged children.

Salman, along with his Hum Saaath Saath Hain co-stars – Saif Ali Khan, Tabu, Sonali Bendre and Neelam, had been accused of killing two endangered blackbucks in Jodhpur during the shooting of the film. While all others were acquitted in the case, the sessions court found Salman guilty of the crime. He was sentenced five to years of imprisonment.