Let's take a look at the controversies that stormed the nation in 2019.

Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul on Koffee with Karan: The year began with KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya's infamous Koffee with Karan episode where the duo's sexist and racist remarks shocked the entire nation.

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were slammed by various sections of the society for their derogatory and misogynistic comments. BCCI too intervened and banned the two for one the ODI series. Even Hotstar, the online streaming partner of the show, pulled down the episode and all the teasers and promos of the episode from their social media handles.

Not just that, a well-known brand which used to sponsor Hardik Pandya backed out of their deal. The duo had to tender an apology on social media platforms. KL Rahul even said that he felt the world hated him and it was difficult for him to come out of the house.

Inshallah shelved: Touted as one of the biggest collaborations of the decade, Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Salman Khan were coming together for the project. Alia Bhatt had expressed her gratitude and immense happiness on being a part of the project.

However, the project fell flat before it could even begin. Salman Khan walked out of it which led to the film being shelved. From Salman Khan's remuneration, Priyanka Chopra's involvement to Salman – Sanjay's ego tussle, many reasons came forth behind the film not taking shape.

Salman Khan's attacks on Priyanka Chopra: It all started when Priyanka Chopra decided to back out of Salman Khan's Bharat and chose The Sky is Pink over it. The film won her rave reviews and is also expected to sweep away several awards the coming awards season.

However, the whole thing had not gone down well with Salman Khan who lashed out at Priyanka, took digs and jibes at her on several occasions. Salman's egoistic jibes and taunts at every single media interaction left everyone shocked.

Kabir Singh controversy: It all started when the critics and many audience members thought the film was misogynistic. However, it was director Sandeep Vanga's statement that sent shockwaves across the nation.

"If you can't slap or touch your woman wherever you want, I don't see emotion... I feel all the criticism the film faced is pseudo. When you are deeply in love, there is honesty in the relationship. If you don't have the liberty of slapping each other, I don't see anything in that relation," Sandeep had said in an interview.

Talking about the women who were offended by the film, the director had said, "I think that these women were never in love and they never experienced it the right way. The female critics were only on the feminist side. They don't understand the difference between description and objectivity."

Vanga's statement generated nationwide anger and many celebs lashed out at him and the film.

Manikarnika controversy: It all began with Kangana Ranaut turning director and claiming that the film's original director - Radha Krishna Jagarlamudi - had left the product in a lurch, forcing her to save the film at the last minute.

However, the director soon lashed out at her and rubbished her claims of directing 70 percent of the film. Sister Rangoli also joined the heated discussion and alleged that Krish had done everything to ruin the film.