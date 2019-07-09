While Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has been facing a lot of flak for his recent comments during an interview, he has now claimed that his words were taken out of context, as the video was "wrongly" edited. Meanwhile, a lot of memes based on his comment have started doing rounds on social media

Vanga said that he was trying to explain the thought process of Kabir Singh's character, but the interview was edited to portray that they were his own thoughts.

"I can't say I didn't see it coming. I speak my mind unfiltered. And this was my first interview after Kabir Singh released. If my film had come and gone quietly no one would have bothered," said Vanga.

"I had to say what I had to say. And then they cut out portions of my comments. Now people don't know what I said before and after those comments. The content was edited in a very wrong way. So that a section of women got another chance to attack me," he added.

He also said that he was only trying to explain Kabir Singh/s mindset. "How Arjun Reddy or Kabir Singh feels is not exactly what I feel. Violence may be his way of expressing love. It's not mine," The Asian Age quoted Vanga as clarifying.

The controversy started after Vanga was seen saying that people in love should have the liberty to slap each other in a relationship. The Kabir Singh director defended himself by saying that in a genuine relationship, emotions can get "raw and violent".

"I never said one 'needs' to slap. All I meant was, one needs to be fully honest in a committed relationship. And that honesty can take on a violent form," Vanda said.

He further questioned why only the scene where Kabir slaps Preeti is being discussed and not the one where she slaps him back. "How they express their love is their choice. Why are some people judging them? And judging me for the way the character's behaviour? My point is, in a true relationship the emotions can get raw and violent," he added.

While a lot of people have been slamming the director for his statement, a few others have been making fun of it by sharing memes on it. Check below:

