Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga has strongly reacted to critics who slammed his film for being extremely misogynistic and a full show of toxic masculinity on screen. Despite criticism, Kabir Singh has earned Rs 218.60 crore in just two weeks and still running successfully in theatres.

Calling critics as parasites, Sandeep told Anupama Chopra in his post release interview, "Probably they never experienced (love) in the right way. They were only on the feminist side, they didn't speak about anything else. They (the critics) hate me."

There's a particular scene where Shahid Kapoor as Kabir Singh slaps Preeti, played by Kiara Advani, on the streets after her family disapproves their relationship and Preeti pleads Kabir to not leave her.

Talking about the physical assault, Sandeep said, "She slapped him without a reason, at least Kabir had a reason to slap her. If you can't slap, if you can't touch your woman wherever you want, if you can't kiss, I don't see emotion there."

Sandeep also slammed critics' for their 'double standards' who lauded Rajkumar Hirani's Sanju. "Rajeev Masand gave 3.5 (stars) to Sanju. 'Sanju where is my mangalsutra?' What happens after that, you can talk volumes about it. Everybody loved it. When he says he slept with 300-odd women, we were all cheering and whistling in the theatre."

The director's ' views on love have received mixed reactions on social media. While some have praised him for being honest and raw, actor Gulshan Devaiah and a few others have slammed him for his regressive views.

There was a reason why the Nazis used film as propaganda!! A film is never just a film !! Some do have the power to influence society!! So Beware!!! #FCPostmortem — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) July 6, 2019

Hello Mr @imvangasandeep maybe you are pissed off & that's why you're saying what you are but now I am pissed too ..so here is how I articulate my pissed off ness to you "" #FCPostmortem guess I am never getting work from your side but I ll survive — Gulshan Devaiah (@gulshandevaiah) July 6, 2019