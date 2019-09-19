After several weeks of speculations about Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt starrer Inshallah, a Sanjay Leela Bhansali movie, being shelved, the Dabangg Khan has finally confirmed that the movie is not being made.

"Currently, Inshallah is not being made. Inshallah will be made but at least not with me," Salman told reporters at the IIFA 2019.

During the award ceremony, Alia, who was very heartbroken after Salman walked out of the film, too had said that things don't go as planned for Inshallah but she will definitely star in a Bhansali film. A few days ago, it was reported that Salman had refused to shoot multiple kissing scenes with Alia and was one of the major reasons behind his walk out.

According to the reports, Bhansali still wants to work with Alia and he has chosen her for his next film called Gangubai, which is based around a brothel owner and her life.

It was undoubtedly a once in a lifetime opportunity for Alia to work with two stalwarts of the industry - Salman and Bhansali - in the same project. But everything started falling apart as the time went by, however, Alia chose not to let this unfortunate situation affect her in any possible way.

It was reported that after Salman had walked out of the project, the makers of Inshallah were on the lookout for their leading man. And Shah Rukh Khan was being considered to be a part of it. Eventually, it turned out to be just a rumour.