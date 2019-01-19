The Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul controversy has dragged on for quite a while now and yet there remains an impasse on the quantum of their punishment. The two cricketers appeared on a popular talk show called Koffee With Karan and their remarks, largely deemed to be "sexist" and "misogynistic", landed them in trouble.

After facing immense backlash for portraying women in a derogatory light, the duo was suspended by the BCCI pending interrogation by a Supreme Court appointed ombudsman. But it has now come to light that Pandya and Rahul will have to wait another week as the SC will take time in doing the same. This fiasco has led to the cricketers being sent back from India's ODI squad that played Australia and the pair will also miss India's tour of New Zealand beginning on January 23.

This controversy has become national news over the last couple of weeks and many celebrities have had their say regarding the matter. While some feel the aftermath is an overreaction, others opine that the players are receiving what they deserve. Here's a brief account of what some of the well-known public figures have said.

Captain Kohli distances himself from Pandya, Rahul

"We, definitely, as the Indian cricket team do not support views like that and that has been communicated. I can definitely say that as the Indian cricket team and responsible cricketers, we definitely don't align with those views and those are purely individual views," Virat Kohli said in a press conference.

Kohli further added that this incident would not change the team spirit in the dressing room.

Harbhajan wouldn't want his wife to be in the same bus as Pandya, Rahul

"I will not travel with these two guys in the bus if my daughter or my wife are travelling in the team bus. How would they feel? You are looking at women in only one angle and that is not right," Harbhajan told India Today.

He added that these cricketers are bringing down the reputation of legends like Anil Kumble and Sachin Tendulkar

Rumoured ex-girlfriend denies friendship

Esha Gupta denied any connections with Pandya to Zee News saying, "Who is the one who told you Hardik Pandya is my friend?"

She went on to add that women are superior to men. "Firstly, women should not compare themselves with men. We are the best in every respect. I don't want anyone to feel bad, but why don't you give birth to a child? We suffer from periods five days every month and even then we have to dance, go to an office, and take care of the children."

Sreesanth offers support

"What happened was wrong. They (Pandya and Rahul) said some wrong things. But there are others who have made bigger mistakes than these but are still playing. They are in different fields and not only in cricket," Sreesanth told PTI.

He also said that they are match-winners and should be back on the field quickly as the World Cup is around the corner.

Karan Johar reacts on the objectification of women

In an interview with Anupama Chopra, Karan Johar said: "I have no problem with like a girl dancing, that's not an item number. An item song is when she is objectified and when there are men lusting for her like 'Chikni Chameli'. I don't think I would ever do that again. It's never gonna happen in a Dharma Productions film and I will make sure of it. You've got to kind of make sure that you don't because eventually, we are a very impressionable medium."

Elli Avram says Pandya's behaviour is not cool

"I got a little bit surprised because that's not really the Hardik Pandya I personally once used to know. I think it's great that people are reacting and putting their foot down on this kind of behaviour. I think it's about we all realise that this kind of mentality is not cool, neither it is something to brag about," the actress said in an event.

Like porn, Pandya and Rahul should also be banned

"I am really unhappy about Indian System discriminating at times. I am happy that our courts make justice every time but the process runs really very long. The government banned porn stating that it may harm the environment and children in the country. It was also stated it promotes rape, and if the same logic goes on without discrimination, our country should ban Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul too. They also promoted a bad thought. I am sure we got much more better cricketers to replace them. I think these guys didn't get a good upbringing," former Miss Teen Northeast, Mahika Sharma said.

Swara Bhasker opines there is no punishment for being crass

"I'm a staunch feminist.. but reallllllyyyyyyyyyyy???????? Like realllyyyy???? Being crass is not a crime!!! And aur koi kaam nahi hai kya hamaarey courts ke paas (Don't our courts have more important work to deal with) !!??" Swara Bhasker tweeted.

