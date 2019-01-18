After Sreesanth, Indian cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul have found support in Swara Bhasker who is unhappy with how the players are punished for their sexist and misogynistic statements on Koffee With Karan.

After facing suspension from the BCCI and getting called upon from the Australian cricket tour, Pandya and Rahul's fate now lies in the hands of the Supreme Court and the two cricketers may miss out on the opportunity in the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

This particular news irked Swara Bhasker to a great extent and tempted her react strongly against it. She took to Twitter to vent out her frustration over the entire scenario and the way things are being handled by the BCCI against Pandya and Rahul.

"I'm a staunch feminist.. but reallllllyyyyyyyyyyy???????? Like realllyyyy???? Being crass is not a crime!!! And aur koi kaam nahi hai kya hamaarey courts ke paas (Don't our courts have more important work to deal with) !!??" Swara Bhasker tweeted.

And Twitter users couldn't agree more with the Veere Di Wedding actress about the entire Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's Koffee With Karan fiasco. Many felt that BCCI's move of suspending Pandya and Rahul was nothing more than a vendetta while some chose to disagree with Swara and criticised her for encouraging crass behaviour.

Take a look.

Earlier, Sreesanth came out in support of Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul said that though he doesn't endorse what Pandya and Rahul said on Karan Johar's chat show, but the Indian cricket team needs them for the upcoming ICC World Cup 2019.

"What happened was wrong. They (Pandya and Rahul) said some wrong things. But there are others who have made bigger mistakes than these but are still playing. They are in different fields and not only in cricket," Sreesanth told PTI.