The KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya saga is taking new turns every moment and it has now come to light that the outcome of their actions might be in the hands of the Supreme Court.

According to a report in the Times of India, "Committee of Administrators (CoA) chairman Vinod Rai has asked the Supreme Court to appoint an ombudsman in order to end the impasse over the quantum of punishment for suspended cricketers Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul."

The BCCI decided to ban the duo of Pandya and Rahul following the severe backlash against them for the remarks they made on a popular talk show called Koffee With Karan. Both the cricketers were in Australia when the show aired and has since then been suspended and sent back home.

The report states that Rai submitted a note to the Supreme Court urging the process to be completed quickly as delaying it might hamper the players' chances of representing the country in the upcoming tour of New Zealand.

"The CoA needs to take corrective action swiftly. They have given an unconditional apology and any further delay of not appointing an ombudsman could force them out of the New Zealand tour, which happens right after the Australian series gets over. That is not going to be good for these cricketers," sources privy to the case told TOI.

