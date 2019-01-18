Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's controversy has reached a whole new level after Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Supreme Court to appoint an ombudsman in the BCCI in order to decide the scale of punishment for the two cricketers.

The apex court has decided to hear the case a week later, but a majority of people on Twitter are not happy or are rather amused at SC getting involved in such a matter.

Hardik and Rahul have been in news after the duo made some "misogynistic" and "sexist" remarks on Koffee With Karan. While the two athletes faced huge criticism from all quarters for their comments on the show, BCCI has temporarily suspended them from playing the sport until their fate is decided.

Nonetheless, the news of SC being involved in a matter like this did not go down well with many, who felt that the controversy is being too stretched now. Many on Twitter opined that it is waste of time in hearing such a case, when already so many serious cases are still pending before courts in the country.

Many others also said that Hardik and Rahul should face some disciplinary punishment, but they did not commit a crime so that courts be involved in it. The flak is now getting turned towards CoA seeking SC's intervention in the matter, and BCCI too is being slammed for taking it so far.

The fight is now between BCCI and CoA as the former wants to appoint an ombudsman on its own, but the latter wants SC to appoint one. It is also being said that such delay in deciding the quantum of punishment for Hardik and Rahul may adversely affect their career.

The controversy over @hardikpandya7 and @klrahul11 comments is getting farcical. Now a fight is on in SC between BCCI and COA to appoint an ombudsman to hear the issue! For god sake, they made a mistake, apologised, let’s get on with the game. Stop treating them like criminals. — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 17, 2019

The harm #COA has caused to Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul is extremely dangerous. Their careers could take a huge beating because of this nonsense. #SC should make this punishable. Whatever the players said, this stupidity is not needed. @BCCI — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 17, 2019

Is it really true or a prank news? I mean 1St April is not even around.

Does SC have time for such frivolity? https://t.co/MLpsYzSXgL — Y_a_s_h_a_s_v_i (@Ya_2317) January 18, 2019

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul issue is getting dirtier with involvement of SC by COA , sad state of affairs at #BCCI — Sai Karthik T T (@karthiksai) January 17, 2019

The controversy of @hardikpandya7 and @klrahul11 is now on SC table between BCCI and COA fight. They are not criminals. Made a mistake, apologised and let them go free. — Ruthiraprasath S (@ruthraSRP) January 18, 2019

I don’t think @hardikpandya7 or @klrahul11 made such a big mistake that the issue has been sent to SC...@BCCI and #COA are destroying their career..they have not committed crime that SC has to get involved @BoriaMajumdar @bhogleharsha @imVkohli — Keshav Rathi (@keshavrathi_20) January 17, 2019

No wonder courts these days are busy hearing plea for dance bars to deciding the punishment for some statement made by cricketer.....

The controversy over @hardikpandya7 and @klrahul11 has been taken too far , let’s get on with the game. Stop treating them like criminals.@BCCI — Barkha Trehan (@trehan_barkha) January 18, 2019

India must be the only country in this world that needs it's SUPREME COURT to decide over the punishment of 2 stupid cricketers who just foolishly bragged about their lifestyles on national television.#HardikPandya — $@ID@$ (@saidasnaik) January 18, 2019

Not allowed to play the sport is the biggest punishment for a sportsperson.

Pandya-Rahul have had it and it’s time to move on. This is getting to much now tbh.#BCCI #HardikPandya #KLRahul — Jay Jadwani (@diehard_msdian) January 17, 2019

Meanwhile, Hardik's father has also been slammed in social media for apparently defending his remarks on the show by saying that he just wanted to entertain the audience, and his words should not be taken seriously.