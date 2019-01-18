Hardik Pandya, Karan Johar, KL Rahul
Netizens amused at Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul's controversy taken to Supreme Court.Instagram

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's controversy has reached a whole new level after Committee of Administrators (CoA) asked Supreme Court to appoint an ombudsman in the BCCI in order to decide the scale of punishment for the two cricketers.

The apex court has decided to hear the case a week later, but a majority of people on Twitter are not happy or are rather amused at SC getting involved in such a matter.

Hardik and Rahul have been in news after the duo made some "misogynistic" and "sexist" remarks on Koffee With Karan. While the two athletes faced huge criticism from all quarters for their comments on the show, BCCI has temporarily suspended them from playing the sport until their fate is decided.

Nonetheless, the news of SC being involved in a matter like this did not go down well with many, who felt that the controversy is being too stretched now. Many on Twitter opined that it is waste of time in hearing such a case, when already so many serious cases are still pending before courts in the country.

Many others also said that Hardik and Rahul should face some disciplinary punishment, but they did not commit a crime so that courts be involved in it. The flak is now getting turned towards CoA seeking SC's intervention in the matter, and BCCI too is being slammed for taking it so far.

The fight is now between BCCI and CoA as the former wants to appoint an ombudsman on its own, but the latter wants SC to appoint one. It is also being said that such delay in deciding the quantum of punishment for Hardik and Rahul may adversely affect their career.

Meanwhile, Hardik's father has also been slammed in social media for apparently defending his remarks on the show by saying that he just wanted to entertain the audience, and his words should not be taken seriously.