Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's coffee mess doesn't seem to be getting easier for the two anytime soon. Elli Avram, who was once rumoured to be dating Hardik Pandya, has now spoken up on the issue.

At an event, Elli said, "I just came back to India and I have been getting messages from journalists, who have been asking me regarding this and I had no idea what they were talking about. But, then, I have seen certain footage and how he has spoken and I just think it's very sad."

"I got a little bit surprised because that's not really the Hardik Pandya I personally once used to know. I think it's great that people are reacting and putting their foot down on this kind of behaviour. I think it's about we all realise that this kind of mentality is not cool, neither it is something to brag about."

"We are living in 2019, women are now having a voice, speaking up for themselves and they are not ready to be looked upon as an object," she added.

Further elaborating on their suspension, Elli said that when someone gets to represent the country they should remember that they are like a role model for the next generation and it's a great responsibility, something which shouldn't be taken lightly.

Esha Gupta, who was also once rumoured to be too close to Hardik, had recently said, "Firstly, women should not compare themselves with men. We are the best in every respect. I don't want anyone to feel bad, but why don't you give birth to a child? We suffer from periods five days every month and even then we have to dance, go to an office, and take care of the children."

"When you can do all this, you become superior. I do not think anyone should talk bad about any woman, if you think your family is not worried about it, then be it, but it is wrong on humanity," she had added.

Esha had also questioned Karan Johar for the same. She had said, "We publicise such things and later raise questions, I think we should question everyone involved in the show."