A 29-year-old interior decorator from Delhi has alleged that a man had masturbated on her and then flashed her at a metro station in Gurugram. The incident happened on Friday, June 14, at the Huda City Centre Metro Station Complex in Gurugram.

Recounting her ordeal, the woman said that she was going to Gurugram to visit a friend. After reaching, she went to a clothes store on the first floor to purchase a top.

"After exiting the store, I felt something was wrong on my back. I turned and realised that a man masturbated on me. I was shocked, scared and traumatised. I confronted him. He flashed me and said indecent words; I slapped him," the woman was quoted as saying by Hindustan Times.

The woman began to panic and shouted for help but no one came to her rescue and there were no security guards or police officers around. The man again flashed her and ran away. She went to a police chowki outside the metro station but she found that it was closed.

The traumatised woman then contact the Gurugram police through Facebook messenger but did not receive any reply. She then approached the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation who asked her to come to identify the man on the CCTV footage.

"I identified the culprit in the CCTV footage. I am yet to decide whether to file an FIR as I fear for my safety and fear the consequences," the woman said.

The woman had taken to Twitter to narrate the incident. She wrote, "I was climbing down escalators just outside the store when I felt something was wrong at my back. When I turned, a guy was shagging just behind me and I realised that he masturbated on me... I slapped him hard and he charged back at me with abuses. And onlookers kept looking at my face standing still. I shouted and called for help and police, no one came forward."

She added, "I was shocked, scared, traumatised. And I feel shame that metro, which is supposed to be the safest mode of transport for women, where chief minister is offering free rides to women, lacks clearly in making it safe in the first place... We don't want free rides, we want safety which every government promises but none has been able to provide us. We fear walking out. Was 9:25 really that late?"

The woman tagged Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and PM Modi in her tweet.

Acknowledging her tweet, the Gurugram police released a statement. "After taking cognisance of the woman's complaint on Twitter, an official from Metro police station had reached out to her and asked her to file a written complaint with the police as it was a legal formality," Gurugram police spokesperson Subhash Boken had said.