Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to ICU at Medanta hospital in Gurugram on Monday (June 10) night. The SP leader was flown to Delhi through a private chartered plane after a sudden deterioration in his health condition.

Medanta's spokesperson confirmed that Yadav had been admitted at the hospital on Monday but refused to reveal more details.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid a visit to Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence in Lucknow after he was discharged. Apart from inquiring about his health condition, the Uttar Pradesh CM gifted him a coffee table book on the Kumbh fair.

Taking to Twitter, Yogi Adityanath prayed for the SP leader's speedy recovery. "Today, met the founder president of Samajwadi Party Mulayam Singh Yadav at his residence and asked about his health," the UP CM tweeted.

The 79-year-old leader was discharged from Dr Ram Manohar Lohia hospital in Lucknow on Sunday and was immediately flown to the national capital. Due to his high blood sugar level, the SP leader required immediate attention and health checkup. His condition was said to be stable after he was discharged. All of his reports were reported to be normal.

A few hours later SP chief Akhilesh Yadav took to Twitter to tweet about the surprise visit of the UP CM. "Yogi ji had come to inquire about Netaji's health," tweeted Akhilesh. Sadhna Yadav, the wife of Mulayam Singh Yadav, was also there along with Akhilesh Yadav's son, his son Arjun and daughter Tina and Pragatisheel SP chief Shivpal Singh Yadav were also present.