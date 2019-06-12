A video has gone viral on social media that shows an alien-like creature lurking outside a house somewhere in America. The strange looking creature that resembles Dobby the Elf from the Harry Potter series has since then become a hot topic on social platforms.

A woman posted a CCTV video on Facebook that shows the alien looking creature walking bizarrely outside the house. The lady named Vivian Gomez posted the clip with the caption that read, "So I woke up Sunday morning and saw this on my camera and am trying to figure out...what the heck?? First I saw the shadow walking from my front door then I saw this thing....has anyone else seen this on their cameras?? The other two cameras didn't pick it up for some reason".

The video has already garnered as many as 11 million views on Facebook, has been shared by over 1,55,000 thousand people and has got scores of reactions and comments.

Not just on Facebook, the video has gone viral on Twitter as well. While some expressed shock and fear claiming it to be an alien intrusion, some others expressed doubts at the authenticity of the video. A few sceptical ones opined that it can be a prank as a second shadow is also visible in the video for a fraction of a second.

"Oh wow. My first thought was that it's an alien. Idk what that is. Dobby is a character....an elf..& like .. That is so creepy. It's not human whatever that is," one viewer commented.

"Naaahhh... Just a skinny kid in a color block costume. The black strip along right leg blends effectively with shadow to pull it off but the left side gives it away because shadow is slanting right and yet you spot the moving black spot at ankle and thigh. Engaging child play," wrote another.

"It's either a house elf or an alien or a puppet lol. I dunno. But it freaks me out and I wouldn't want to see it walking towards me," a worried viewer said.

Watch the video below:

Till date, many instances of alleged aliens being caught on camera have come up from across the world. However, the concept of aliens' existence or their visit to the earth could never been fully confirmed.