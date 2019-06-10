Conspiracy theorists have long been alleging that aliens from deep space used to visit earth regularly, and most of the time, they will be hiding near mountain ranges and underwater. Adding heat to their claims, an anonymous alien researcher known by the name 'Mavixxx' has released a mysterious video that shows two unidentified glowing objects hovering above the Wasatch Mountain ranges in Utah.

After uploading the video of the bizarre UFO sighting on YouTube, Mavixxx claimed that the clip was sent to him by a user named Pana Rican. The conspiracy theorist also revealed that the alleged sighting happened on June 04, 2019. In the video which was shot in broad daylight, two unidentified flying objects, one pretty large when compared to the other was seen hovering silently above the ranges.

In the same video, Mavixxx has also unveiled several other UFO sightings that happened in the past few months, and out of them, the most interesting one being a clip apparently captured from Edmonton, Canada. In the clip, a jet plane can be seen flying low, and in the meantime, a cylindrical UFO zipped past the flight at an amazing speed.

The video uploaded by Mavixxx has already gone viral on the internet, and as of now, it has racked up thousands of views on YouTube. After watching the video, conspiracy theorists outlandishly claimed that these sightings are authentic proofs of alien existence. As per these conspiracy theorists, aliens are building secret bases on mountains, and the activities are carried out with the knowledge of the government and space agencies like NASA.

These conspiracy theorists argue that NASA is intentionally covering up the secrets regarding alien life fearing public panic.

"The first those are on the other side of those massive mountains and just too far to gain a visual but they are very big and there's two. In a split second of the frame, I see a fighter jet In the upper right corner. Is there a base nearby?" commented Muttaxe444, a YouTube user.

"Thank people like MAVI for creating youtube channels such as this, to tell the truth, that people yearn for," commented Kalifornia Kid, another YouTuber.