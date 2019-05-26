A recent video uploaded to YouTube that shows a pyramid-like structure on the lunar surface is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. The video is uploaded by an amateur space researcher named Pacitto Dominique, and he made this discovery from an image taken by NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

The image was later analyzed by popular alien researcher Scott C Waring who operates from Taiwan. As per Waring, discoveries like these are irrefutable proof of alien existence, He also hinted that aliens from the moon might have built pyramids in Egypt.

"The most interesting of all the structures was actually one of the smallest. A pyramid that sat in the center of a giant crater. It was a three-sided pyramid with a single dark window going along one side. So...the question remains, is this definitive proof that the pyramids in Egypt were built by aliens from our moon? It seems so," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring believes that space agencies like NASA are well aware of alien existence on the moon, but they are intentionally covering up the bitter truth fearing public panic.

However, after analyzing the picture, experts dismissed the alien angle, and they revealed that it is a peculiar capability of the human brain called 'pareidolia' which is resulting in these kinds of visual hallucinations. Pareidolia is basically the capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.

This is not the first time that conspiracy theorists are spotting anomalies surrounding the moon. A few weeks back, an amateur astronomer from Turkey spotted two bizarre UFOs hovering low over the moon's surface. After hovering above the lunar surface for a while, the flying objects moved across the natural satellite at a very high speed.