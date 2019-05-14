Scott C Waring is a prominent UFO hunter who operates from Taiwan, and over the course of time, he has spotted several anomalies in NASA's pictures taken from Mars and the moon. Now, Waring has apparently spotted a pulsating UFO very near to the International Space Station (ISS). In his recent website post, Waring revealed that the alleged spacecraft appeared in the NASA live feed from the ISS.

Waring also added that this UFO hovered near the International Space Station for more than six minutes, and he alleged that NASA did not want to unveil mysteries regarding alien life.

"The UFO seems curved on the top and sides, but flat on its bottom. The close up in the video shows its colour changing as it moves past the space station slowly. This video is over six minutes and shows some serious close-ups of a UFO that NASA does not want you to see," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

The self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher also made it clear that aliens are very much interested in the activities conducted by astronauts in the International Space Station.

"This is absolute proof that aliens have a high interest in the space station and how the astronauts on board are dealing with the unique environment of space," added Waring.

This is not the first time that Waring has blamed NASA for hiding secrets regarding alien life. A few months back, after spotting a fossil-like structure on the Red Planet, Waring urged United States president Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. The Taiwanese researcher also revealed that he will unveil all the mysteries associated with alien life if he gets a chance to head the United States space agency.

Even though Waring continues to expose alleged alien presence, experts have always dismissed his claims stating that the discoveries of Waring are classic cases of pareidolia. As per experts, pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to figure out familiar images on unknown patterns.