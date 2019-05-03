Self-proclaimed alien researcher Scott C Waring has apparently spotted a tomb-like structure on Mars from a NASA image, and he believes that it is concrete evidence of alien life on Mars. The researcher revealed that the tomb is more than 2 meters long, and it has some mysterious carvings on its surface.

"The tomb is a little bit bigger than 2 meters long. It looks to be 2.1-2.2 meters long. That would match up to the size of tombs here on earth. The top of the tomb seems to be slightly raised in one corner so we know that the tomb is hollow and this is a lid. Also, the sides of the tomb have sculptures in it, but the photos detail is too poor to make out for certain what those carvings are. Still, I am just surprised that I had found this today. This is absolutely 100 percent proof that intelligent aliens one thrived on Mars," wrote Scott C Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring who is now operating from Taiwan also added that these alien civilizations who initially lived on the Martian surface might be now living in underground bases to escape from the increasing temperature.

This is not the first time that Scott C Waring is spotting anomalies on NASA images captured from the Red Planet. A few weeks back, Scott C Waring discovered fossil-like structures on Mars, and he claimed that aliens might be living or might have lived there. After making this discovery, Scott C Waring also urged the United States President Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA. Waring claimed that he will reveal all the details about extraterrestrial life once he gets a chance to work as the head of the United States space agency.

Even though Scott C Waring's discoveries used to get positive reviews from conspiracy theorists, experts have always dismissed these claims classifying it as a classic case of pareidolia. As per experts, pareidolia is a peculiar capability of the human brain to form recognizable images on unknown patterns.