Popular extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring is known for spotting anomalies on the images of other planets and moon released by NASA. In his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', the researcher has many times alleged that the United States space agency is the part of a major alien coverup. To substantiate his views, Waring has now claimed to have discovered a fossilized bone on the Martian surface.

Scott C Waring has made this finding after analyzing an image of Mars published on NASA's official website.

"I found this fossilized bone on Mars this week and it has been run over by the Mar rover. Now scientists at NASA often say how careful they are not to hurt or destroy their chances of finding life on Mars. If a person had found this at a park or beach...it would turn into an investigation into a murder...since it looks a lot like a leg bone. But since its Mars NASA makes it into their personal road, driving over and ignoring any real evidence of life on Mars," wrote Waring on his website.

In the latest web post, Scott C Waring also urged Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA, so that he can disclose all the dark secrets associated with alien life on the Red Planet. Waring also assured that alien life on Mars is a reality, and the evidence he found is too compelling that even NASA could not deny the bitter facts.

Even though the findings of Scott C Waring used to generate the interest of conspiracy theorists, experts used to dismiss his claims all the time stating that the discoveries of the self-proclaimed researcher are pure cases of pareidolia. As per experts, pareidolia is the peculiar nature of the human brain to form known images on unknown patterns.

A few days back, John Brandenburg, a top American physicist had sensationally revealed that alien life had once thrived on Mars. The physicist also added that he has found the evidence of a nuclear war that might have wiped out life from the Red Planet.