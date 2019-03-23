Conspiracy theorists all across the world strongly believe that an advanced extraterrestrial civilization is living on the moon and space agencies like NASA are well aware of its existence. Adding heat to these claims, an amateur astronomer from Turkey has spotted two unidentified flying objects (UFO) hovering low over the moon's surface.

The UFOs was later seen speeding across the lunar surface and the sighting seems to be very similar to the visuals we have witnessed in Hollywood movies.

The UFOs spotted in the video are diamond-shaped and one flying object seems double the size of the other. As the video went viral, popular alien researcher Scott C Waring analyzed the clip and assured that this sighting is authentic proof of extraterrestrial presence on the moon.

"This object is actually two UFOs flying side by side, like a military wingman for USAF fighter jets. Both objects are diamond shaped, yet one is twice the size of the other. If these were meteors, they would be leaving a trail of debris behind them, and there is no way they would be perfect diamond flying side by side. These are alien craft flying over our moon. This is 100% proof that aliens are actively using our moon not just as a base, but as a home," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

A few days back, after analyzing NASA images, Scott C Waring discovered a seemingly alien ship in the moon's Waterman crater. Waring also assured that it could be a gigantic alien space vessel which might be more than 10 miles long.

The self-proclaimed extraterrestrial researcher also urged SpaceX founder Elon Musk to salvage the ship and later paste a Tesla logo in it. Waring claimed that such gigantic ships with advanced alien technology could help humans to conduct interstellar travel with ease in the coming years.

Even though many experts have dismissed the claims made by Waring stating it as a classic case of pareidolia, the researcher is continuing his search to find anomalies in NASA images. At one point in time, he had also asked United States president Donald Trump to appoint him as the head of NASA so that he can open up crucial details regarding the existence of alien life.