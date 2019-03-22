A mysterious unidentified flying object (UFO) hovered multiple times in the night skies of Kovalam and Kochiveli coastal areas in Kerala. The police later clarified that a drone equipped with a camera had hovered above Vikram Sarabhai Space Center. The police and intelligence department have now started a joint investigation to unveil the mysteries surrounding this incident.

It was a local police officer engaged in night patrolling who initially spotted the UFO. Police have taken this event seriously as the drone flew over one of the most secured locations in the area.

Usually, movie shooting crew fly drones in these areas during day times. On the day of the incident, nobody had sought permission from the police to fly drones in the night, and this has added up to the seriousness surrounding the sighting.

After the Pulwama attack, the central government had issued alerts to coastal states like Kerala stating that terrorists may use the sea as a medium to infiltrate into the country. Earlier, during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, terrorists including Ajmal Kasab had entered the country via sea, and they carried out a brutal massacre which resulted in the deaths of 166 people.

It was previously reported that Kerala is slowly emerging as one of the hubs of terrorists in India. A couple of years back, several reports had surfaced stating that a handful of youngsters from the state had fled to Syria to join the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS).

A couple of days back, the White House had warned that Pakistan's aggression against India is not at all acceptable. It should be noted that this is one of the strongest message ever issued by the Trump administration as military tension between Pakistan and India threatens to spill over into all-out war.