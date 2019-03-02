The Pakistani Military Intelligence (MI) and Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) may be planning to execute another stratagem against the Indian Army, according to the intelligence sources, reported India Today.

A confabulate floated by a Pakistani number avers that the Pakistani intelligence agencies operating in the Kashmir valley are planning to mix poison in the ration stocks allotted to the security forces deployed in the region.

According to the media that has accessed the intel report, it said that imperative steps should be taken, especially in the state of Jammu and Kashmir to ensure the security of ration depots at all military camps.

In accordance with the intelligence report, it has also been recommended that "to rule out any untoward incident or attempt", all the ration allowance procured for the security forces across India shall be subject to frequent checks.

With the rising tensions in India and Pakistan, several cases of violence have been reported at the border areas, more than 40 ceasefire violations have been reported across the Line of Control (LoC). The intel has emerged owing to the cross-border conflict in Kashmir after the Pulwama terror attack and recent shelling by the Pakistani army.

On Thursday, a woman was killed and a jawan was injured when the Pakistani Army heavily shelled civilian areas and forward posts in six sectors along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir''s Poonch and Rajouri districts, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army. They continued ceasefire violation on Friday also, leaving a woman injured.

At present, security forces in the Kashmir valley are on high alert due to an increase in cross-border firing over the past few days. Two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans, two state police personnel and a civilian were also killed in an encounter on Friday in Handwara area of Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Pakistan has released the captured Indian Air Force (IAF) Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday. The IAF pilot was captured on Wednesday by the Pak forces after his MiG-21 Bison aircraft was shot down in an aerial attack.