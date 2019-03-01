In another dreaded encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Handwara area on Thursday, February 27, two Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officer and two policemen were killed along with ten security force personnel being injured after a militant presumed dead in the encounter opened fired at the security forces. One civilian has also been killed in this encounter.

The encounter broke out during midnight at Babagund Langate, in Handwara, Kupwara district when a joint search team of army's 22 RR, paramilitary's 92 Battalion and state police went to retrieve the bodies of two slain militants, when one of them, assumed dead, stood up and fired on the forces.

The gunfight took place after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search-operation (CSO) at the area as it is holed up with terrorists. Even after eleven hours, the gunfight is still underway between the security forces and militants.

The CRPF Inspector identified as Pintoo and a policeman identified as Naseer Ahmad succumbed to their wounds while the other injured soldiers were shifted to the army's 92-base hospital in Srinagar.

Meanwhile, clashes broke out near the encounter site between the security forces and youth in which three protesters were hit by pellets while one received bullet injury in his leg.

Nearly 48 ceasefire violations have also been reported across the border in the last 4 days.

(awaiting further updates)