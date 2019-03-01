Live

The Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan had announced on Thursday that he will release the captured Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot, Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman on Friday, calling it a peace gesture. The IAF pilot was captured by the Pakistani troops after both the countries involved in an aerial engagement on Wednesday, February 27.

Abhinandan is supposed to cross the Wagah border between mid-noon and 1 pm. The Wing Commander who was flying a MiG-21 Bison jet had chased an F-16 fighter of Pakistan, that had crossed the Indian air space before his jet was shot down at Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and was captured by the Pakistani forces.

Even after his capture, the IAF pilot did not lose his grit, he was adamant and refused to give further information to Pakistan other than his name and service number.

India still remains unconvinced over the Pak PM's peace gestures as it is not volitional rather due to the international pressure. India had already made it clear that it will not allow Pakistan to use the captured pilot as a bargaining chip.

India has been hard on the defence line after the dreaded Pulwama terror attack conducted by the militant group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that claimed the lives of 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans in the Kashmir valley.

As a retaliation, India had responded to the terror outfits by bombing one of the biggest JeM camps across the Line of Control (LoC) in pre-dawn aerial attack operated by the IAF with the use of 12 Mirage 2000 jets. Terror pads in Balakot, Chakoti and Muzaffarabad were destroyed in the air strike.

