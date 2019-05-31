Conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts have long been alleging that extraterrestrial life is a reality, and series of UFO sightings that happen all across the world are proof of their existence. Adding heat to their seemingly outlandish claims, Mavixxx, a popular conspiracy theory channel, has now released a video clip that shows multiple flying vessels hovering in the skies of Poland.

The video was apparently shot on May 26, and it shows a UFO fleet flying in a triangular formation. Interestingly, the video clip was shot in broad daylight, and the flying objects can be seen emanating light from their surface.

The mysterious clip uploaded by Mavixxx has already gone viral on YouTube, and it has already racked up more than 26,000 views. Most of the people who watched the video claimed that the UFO fleet might have visited the earth to monitor human activities. In the meantime, a section of users went ahead and claimed that these flying vessels could be alien scout ships. As per these conspiracy theorists, aliens from deep space used to send scout ships to other planets before they begin the invasion.

"They are here! I have seen craft up close and can connect to them without a Laser! Nothing to fear from higher dimensional beings of love and light, you are being ruled by draconian race, it is coming to an END, nothing can stop what is about to happen," commented Steve Dunkley, a YouTube user.

"scary..The Month of May has the most recorded UFO sightings all over the world. It's looks like they are really taking over, and who knows what's next ?" commented Marcial Bonifacio, another YouTuber.

However, skeptics dismissed the alien angle, and made it clear that the objects in the skies could be either balloons or drones.

A few days back, a news report published in the New York Times had revealed that US Navy pilots had witnessed UFO sightings regularly from the summer of 2014 to March 2015. As per the Navy pilots, these flying objects had no visible engines, and they used to fly at hypersonic speeds.