A series of images snapped from Mount Shasta mountain, California is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and extraterrestrial enthusiasts. In these images apparently captured on April 17, 2019, a cigar-shaped object with lights emanating from its body can be seen leaving the mountain.

The eyewitness who captured the images soon sent it to MUFON (Mutual UFO Network) and revealed that he saw a large light hovering near Mount Shasta. As per the eyewitness, the UFO then supposedly took off and disappeared in the sky.

As the claims made by the eyewitness went viral on the internet, self-proclaimed alien researcher Scott C Waring who is based in Taiwan checked the pictures and revealed that these are genuine photographs of an alien spaceship.

"Even 40 years ago, yeah...I'm old. I was told as a kid the stories of beings that lived below Mount Shasta, One of which is supposed to be the legendary Saint Germain who famous for starting the new cultural Age of Aquarius, also called Master Rakoczi. Many people claimed to have seen and spoken with him on the mountain. I call it an advanced alien race that is spiritual in nature and mostly keeps to themselves below Mount Shasta. These photos are proof that the aliens still live within the mountain," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

UFO expert Brian David Wallenstein had also revealed that Mount Shasta is a hotbed of UFO activities.

"To think that we humans are the only conscious life form in an infinite universe is not only trite but also egotistical and inaccurate. It is for us to assert and see the truth through the plentiful discoveries made over the millennium in sightings recorded on rock drawings, archaeological digs, anthropological data, writings, pictures from telescopes and the advanced technology found, as our roadmap home," wrote Wallenstein in his book 'Mount Shasta Sightings', Express.co.uk reports.

A few hours back, Jeff Woolvine, a popular UFO hunter based in Arizona had released a series of images and videos that shows a diamond-shaped flying object hovering in the skies. The video was shot in broad daylight, and at times, the UFO can be also seen shifting its shape.

Even though conspiracy theorists considered this sighting at Arizona proof of alien existence, skeptics dismissed these claims and made it clear that it is a plastic cover which was misinterpreted as UFO by these people.