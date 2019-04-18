Popular conspiracy theory YouTube channel 'MrMBB333' has recently uploaded an eerie video that shows a black triangular UFO rising out of water. The uploader of the video revealed that the two large stationery crafts were visible in satellite images for more than seven hours.

The video soon gained huge popularity on the internet, and it was analyzed by popular extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring. After watching the video, Waring revealed that the functionality of the UFO might have been malfunctioned due to the entry of water into the electrical shields of the spacecraft. He also added that the triangular ship is too large, and it may be as big as an island.

"A triangle the size of an island rises out of the Pacific Ocean in front of your eyes. As you see from the video below, this dark triangle rose up from the ocean and hovered for seven full hours before disappearing. Why? Because the ship cannot enter space when water is still on the ship or it will disrupt their electrical shields and could compromise the ships outer hull if it freezes in space. Imagine a ship traveling at the speed of light. Can you imagine how cold that water would get on the outer hull and how it could throw off navigation too? Yeah, so the giant ship waited for the water to drain off of it. Must have been as big as an island," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

After watching the video, viewers of MrMBB333 also put forward various theories explaining the strange finding. Most of the people argue that this giant UFO could be actually an alien mothership that has reached earth using cloaking technology during its course in the sky.

"I think what is most concerning to me is the size of that anomaly. I went on google earth and matched the radar image and that anomaly is approx. 900-1000km long. Yikes," commented Richard Roberts, a YouTube user.

"Well if the Annunaki are giants then their return would call for a big ship. Correct ?" commented David McCain, another YouTuber.

A few weeks back, MrMBB333 had released a video on YouTube that shows a strange mysterious line that stretches across the earth for thousands of miles. After making this discovery, the conspiracy theorist also revealed that the line was spotted on the live feed from the International Space Station.