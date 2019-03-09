Popular conspiracy theory channel 'MrMBB333' has recently released a video that shows a strangely mysterious line stretching across the earth for thousands of miles. The conspiracy theory channel revealed that the strange line was spotted on the live feed from the International Space Station (ISS).

After uploading the video, the video uploader claimed that something is happening in the skies above the earth without public knowledge.

"This is something in the sky above the earth. That is not a continent. There is nothing over there that is perfectly linear in shape. That tells me, more than likely that whatever this is was in the sky," said the uploader in the video.

In the video, the conspiracy theorist also assured that the strange line might be stretching thousands of miles. MrMBB333 added that he has never seen such a visual like this ever in his career.

"You can see there is definitely something there. What are these things? I've been an observer of Earth for years and I've never seen anything like this. This spans for several thousands of miles," added MrMBB333 in the video.

The video uploaded by MrMBB333 has already gone viral on the internet, and it has racked up more than 1,27,000 views. After watching the video, viewers of the conspiracy theory channel also put forward various theories explaining the strange sighting.

"How is the line from pole to pole not affected by atmospheric winds? Also, it appears to have been created all at once, since there is no flaring or dissipation at either end. Something very fishy about that image," commented Robin Campbell, a YouTube user.

"Bizarre things just keep on happening in our planet n beyond. Even scientist can't help it out. No other solution, indeed we can only speculate," commented Hema Katyal, another YouTuber.

Last year, conspiracy theorists had spotted a similar strange line that stretched over thousands of miles. After analyzing the line, Tyler Glockner, a popular extraterrestrial researcher revealed that this mysterious formation was not formed by any airline.

Both these incidents have made some conspiracy theorists believe that several world powers are carrying out a weather control program without the knowledge of the general public.