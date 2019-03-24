A few days back, NASA, the United States space agency revealed that a large fireball, possibly a meteorite exploded about 16 miles above the Bering Sea on December 18, 2018. NASA also made it clear that the gigantic explosion had released 173 kilotons of energy that is ten times more the energy produced during the Hiroshima nuclear blast.

The news of the meteor blast soon went viral on online spaces, and several people claimed that the planet will be hit by a doomsday asteroid one day or the other, and the final result will be total destruction. However, popular extraterrestrial researcher Scott C Waring has a different story to tell, and in a recent post on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', he argued that it was actually a gigantic alien UFO that appeared above the Bering Sea.

To substantiate his claims, Waring also put forward several theories that hint that the object above the Bering Sea might not be a meteor. As per Waring, the gigantic object is most probably a UFO that is more than 3 miles long. He also added that ships and other marine vehicles should have been reached the area for further investigation.

"ook at the UFO photo. Does it look like an explosion? Not really. But it does look like a 3 mile UFO that is lowering itself below the water's surface. I bet if ships were sent out there to investigate, they will find that as they approach the location, their electrical instruments will begin to go haywire and malfunction until further from the location. They also said it released 173 kilotons of energy. That's 10X more than the atomic bomb over Hiroshima. And yet, we only see an area of 3 miles? If it was 10X the Hiroshima bomb, we would see a 30-60 mile radius explosion, but we don't," wrote Waring on his website.

The self-proclaimed researcher also added that NASA has put forward the theory of meteor explosion to hide the real facts behind alien existence.

"NASA is trying to explain this huge 3-5 mile UFO as an explosion over the Bering Sea this week. I guess NASA couldn't think up a better excuse for this large UFO over the ocean. Surely they did it because they knew that it was seen on worldwide radars and weather satellites, so they made up the excuse its a meteor," added Waring.

This is not the first time that Waring is blaming NASA for covering up realities about extraterrestrial life. A few days back, after discovering a seemingly fossil-like structure on Mars, Waring outlandishly claimed that Mars was once home to an advanced alien civilization, and NASA is well aware of this fact. Waring also urged United States president Donald Trump to make him the head of NASA so that he can unveil the mysteries surrounding aliens and their visits to the earth.