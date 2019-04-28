A video shared by a Facebook user named Jeff Woolvine is now the hottest debating point among conspiracy theorists and alien enthusiasts. In the video, we can see a bright diamond-shaped object hovering in the skies, and at times, this UFO can be seen shifting its shape in the eeriest manner. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in the video also emanated lights from its body., and it did not produce any kind of sound.

In his post, Woolvine revealed that the sighting was captured from the terrace of his apartment. After posting the video, Woolvine suggested that this shape-shifting flying object could be either a craft or a living being that has the capability to fly high over the skies.

The video uploaded by Woolvine has already captured the attention of conspiracy theorists, and many of them have already started claiming that this sighting in broad daylight is irrefutable proof of alien existence.

However, skeptics soon rubbished the alien angle, and they argued that it could be a flying plastic cover that was misinterpreted as an extraterrestrial spaceship.

It should be noted that Jeff Woolvine is a popular UFO hunter who hails from Arizona, and he has previously released several videos featuring unidentified flying objects in the skies. A few months back, Woolvine had shared images of bright flying objects, and he claimed that Phoenix lights are making its appearance again in the skies.

The report of the new UFO sighting comes just a few days after another unidentified flying object was spotted in Canada. A video of the bizarre incident was shared on YouTube by conspiracy theory channel 'The Hidden Underbelly', and it showed a seemingly triangular-shaped object moving across the skies. As the video went viral, conspiracy theorists alleged that the strange object could be either an alien UFO from deep space or the secretive TR3B, a military aircraft developed by the United States Air Force during the time of Gulf War.