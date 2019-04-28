Several conspiracy theorists strongly believe that aliens are secretly living in the earth on confidential bases, and governments all across the world are aware of their existence. Adding heat to these claims, a top Oxford University researcher has now suggested that aliens might be actually interbreeding with humans to produce hybrids.

This bizarre theory is presented by Dr Young-hae Chi, a Korean lecturer who teaches at the Oxford Oriental Institute. The researcher also added that alien hybrids born from mixed parentage will survive climate change easily, and thus they may emerge as a dominant species on the planet.

Young-hae Chi who is a strong believer of alien existence made these remarks in the book 'Alien Visitations and the End of Humanity', Express.co.uk reports.

"One possibility is that they find our DNA valuable for the preservation of the stock. Secondly, to create species which can survive in the future climate conditions. Thirdly, some abductees report that these hybrids are of very high intelligence, so are they producing these hybrids as a problem-solver, a future leader," said Chi.

Chi also believes that there are actually four types of aliens living on the earth. As per Chi, the major alien types are extraterrestrials with scales and snake eyes, small aliens and tall and bold aliens.

Chi also added that these aliens have reached the earth just to assure their survival.

"So, they come not for the sake of us, but for the sake of them, their survival, but their survival is actually our survival as well, the survival of the entire biosphere. That is where I progressed in developing my theory and I'm still looking for more evidence to support my view," added Chi.

A few days back, a team of researchers who attended the METI (Messaging Extraterrestrial Intelligence) International Meeting suggested that humans might be living in a galactic zoo, and aliens are monitoring our activities. Researchers also revealed that aliens are hiding themselves to avoid cultural conflicts.