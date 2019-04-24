A mysterious video clip uploaded to YouTube by a channel named 'The Hidden Underbelly' is now the hottest debating point among alien enthusiasts and conspiracy theorists. The video shows a seemingly triangular shaped UFO hovering in the skies, and at times, it emanates lights from its well-defined edges.

The conspiracy theory YouTube channel revealed that the strange clip was shot from Canada. The channel also argues that the UFO spotted in the skies has a silver body.

The video soon went viral, and many alien enthusiasts claimed that the craft might be actually an alien ship from deep space. These people also alleged that governments all across the world and space agencies like NASA are well aware of alien visits, but they are intentionally hiding the truth fearing public panic.

However, popular alien researcher Scott C Waring suggested a different theory to explain this weird UFO sighting. After analyzing the characteristics of the flying object, Waring assured that this spacecraft could be manmade. He also added that this UFO might be actually the most secretive TR-3B developed by the United States Air Force during the time of Gulf War.

"This particular UFO appears to deliberately move down into the cover of the clouds. The fact that we see a grey metallic surface makes me wonder...usually alien UFOs have up a shield when hiding...which is usually semi-transparent. I do not see that here. Nor are they taking on the color of the cloud, which is odd, because the shield around the craft should be reflecting a similar color on purpose. I think this is a USAF TR3B experimental craft or one of the evolutions of that craft," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Waring also added that the TR-3B is developed by the United States Air Force using alien technology and reverse engineering.

A few days back, conspiracy theory channel 'UFO Mania' had uploaded a similar video shot from Puerto Rico. Interestingly, the UFO spotted in that video also featured a triangular flying object, and many people alleged that the United States is using these crafts to spy on other countries.